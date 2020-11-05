Old Google Icons: How To Bring Back The Classic Google Icons?

Google recently chose to redesign its older icons for Gmail, Google Calendar, Goggle Meet, and Google Drive. These icons had grown synonymous with the brand of Google and differed from one another in different ways. However, the icons have now been changed to have a unilateral colour scheme with popping vibrancy which is now sitting well with many of the fans. Read below to know how to switch from new to old Google icons on Android/ iOS and Chrome:

How to get old Google icons back?

Android

Android users have it the easiest to change icons on their respective mobile devices. This is due to the open nature of the Android OS which allows users to swap icons and the entirety of the look and feel of the home screen of the device. Users need to download a third-party launcher in order to swap newer Google icons for the older ones. Download a launcher like the 'Nova Launcher' or others and use it as the default home screen. Once done, long press on the Google app icon which will pop up a menu with an edit icons option. Choose the desired icon and select it to make it default.

iOS

iOS 14 has introduced a new option for iPhone users to change the icons of their devices. While this process is not as simple as it is in Android, it definitely is better than not having no flexibility to change icons or the home screen like the previous iterations of the iOS. Republic World had previously shared an in-depth guide to change app icons on iOS 14. Check it out below -

Chrome

Extension developers have come through for users who need to go back to the older Google icons. One of the easiest ways to fix the Google icons on the Chrome or Edge browser can be done in just a single click. A new extension by the name 'Restore Old Google Icons' has made its way to the internet and it does exactly what its name suggests. Users can revert back to the older icons by simply downloading the 'Restore Old Google Icons' Chrome/Edge extension and clicking on the 'Apply' option given in it.

