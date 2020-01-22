How To Check FASTag Balance: A Step-by-step Guide To Check Balance In FASTag Account

As the Government of India is switching towards a digital economy, there has been a regularisation in the usage of FASTag for making toll plaza payments. However, with this quick moving RFID based procedure comes the hassle of keeping the FASTag account loaded with money. Since FASTag is a comparatively new method of making toll payments, people have frequently been asking about how to check FASTag balance. Here is a guide that might help you check balance in FASTag:
Checking the FASTag balance is a simple process and does not take long. Users with FASTag accounts can check their FASTag balance using the FASTag portal of their issuing banks or using apps like the My FASTag app (available on the Play Store and App Store). Here is a guide on how to check FASTag balance using all the methods possible:
Apart from checking the FASTag accounts by visiting the issuing bank’s FASTag page/portal, you can also stay updated about it via SMS. Once you are registered with FASTag, the registered mobile number will send you regular updates about your FASTag account. The SMS updates will send you notifications for FASTag toll payments, FASTag recharges and low balance in the FASTag account. Low FASTag balance would require you to recharge your FASTag account.
All the NHAI Prepaid FASTag account holders can give a missed call on +91-8884333331 and get updates of their FASTag balance. The helpline number is toll-free, and the facility is available around the clock. However, this helpline is only available for NHAI prepaid account users. At the time of writing, information about whether the customer care helplines of other FASTag providers providing balance updates to the account holders is unknown.
FASTag recharges can be made both online as well as offline. All leading banks and FASTag issuing banks have the provision of online FASTag recharge portals. FASTag recharges can also be made by visiting the PoS (Point of Sale) locations or bank branches of the issuing banks.
FASTag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which enables direct toll payments from moving vehicles at the toll plazas without the need for the car to stop at the toll plaza. The FASTag RFID is affixed to the windshield of your vehicle, which allows you to move through the toll plazas while the payment is deducted automatically through the account linked with FASTag. At the time of writing, FASTag payments are accepted at 326+ toll plazas across the country.
