What Is Robuxftw.com? Get Free Robux And Roblox Promo Codes For Your Account

Roblox is a popular online game creation platform that allows users from around the world to design their own games and play a wide range of video games created by other users on the platform. The online service also has an in-game currency known as Robux which allows users to make in-game purchases. Users can also buy virtual items such as hats, shirts, outfits, etc. However, users need to spend real money or have a promotional code in order to make these purchases. Interestingly, there are several websites on the web that offer free Robux to users.

What is Robuxftw?

Robuxftw is one of the online free Robux generators on the internet. This website allows people with a Roblox account to earn free Robux by asking users to download and open certain apps that it lists down on its webpage in exchange for free Robux. You can visit their website here.

Once you're on their website, it will request your Mobile platform (Android or iOS) and your Roblox username. After entering the details, the page will run a human verification and ask you to verify that you're actually a human and not a robot. This is when it asks you to download the apps in exchange for free Robux. However, it may take a while before the website credits free Robux to your account.

How to get free Robux quickly?

For users who do not wish to download apps on their devices and get free Robox in only a few hours, there is another website which offers free Robux by simply asking users to give opinions on topics, visit websites, or interact with certain links etc. You can follow the steps below to get free Robux in your Roblox account in less than two hours:

Step 1: Visit the URL here.

Step 2: The page will prompt you to click ‘Next’ for Free Roblox. Click on the ‘Next’ button.

Step 3: Now, you need to enter your username. It will also ask you to select a region (you can select any region you want).

Step 4: Click on the ‘Generate Robux’ button.

Step 5: The website will run a human verification to confirm your identity. It will request certain details; however, you can enter any information to proceed further.

That’s all you need to do. It will take about 1-2 hours to credit a 100K Robux into your Roblox account.

Roblox promo codes

Another way to get free virtual goods in Roblox is by redeeming a promotional code. You can get a Roblox promo code from any of the events or giveaways from Roblox.

Here are some of the active promo codes for May 2020. The promo codes are followed by items that you get when you redeem them on Roblox:

TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says (Accessory > Shoulder)

SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola (Accessory > Shoulder)

100YEARSOFNFL – Golden Football (Gear)

How to redeem a promotional code for free Robux?

Step 1: Log in to your Roblox account on a browser.

Step 2: Go to Promo codes. You can also follow the link here.

Step 3: Enter the promo code in the section to the right and click on the ‘Redeem’ button. This will automatically credit your Roblox account.

You should note that a promo code may expire or only be active for a short period of time, so it is always best to use a promo code right away.

Image credits: Xbox