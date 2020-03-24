TikTok In Yet Another Controversy; Is The App Curating Content Of Only Beautiful People?

TikTok is amongst the biggest social platforms used by numerous people worldwide for entertainment and connectivity. The app is famous for short video making and allows users to make their short videos and share it with the world. However, as per the recent news, that the parent company, ByteDance, has reportedly asked its moderators to not showcase the contents of people who are obese or unattractive. This is not the first time that TikTok has faced such a controversy. The company has reportedly been censoring content multiple times, especially posts from users with disabilities.

TikTok has asked its moderators to hide the contents of fat, ugly, and disabled people?

The reports say that the internal document of TikTok short video app has been putting down the contents of specific sets of users from coming on the top of the search list. The organization has also asked its moderators to hold back live streams that may cause any national outbursts.

However, while talking to a news portal, the Spokesperson of Tiktok revealed that the organization took these measures to eliminate bullying from their app. The person also mentioned that these guidelines are no longer being applied to the application.

However, allegations have still surfaced that the short video app is shadowing the contents of "obese, too thin, ugly and disable people" to their 'Search' options to come on top which means that TikTok hides contents of people it finds unattractive. The internal guidelines. as per reports say, "If the character's appearance or the shooting environment is not good, the video will be much less attractive, and not worth to be recommended to new users." TikTok has also allegedly asked its moderators to ban other contents and live streams that affect any nation's honour or interests.

