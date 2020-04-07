How To Change Language In Windows 10 For New And Existing Accounts?

Most people generally tend to select the default language while setting up the device on Windows 10. However, if you feel that you have selected the wrong language and wish to change it in the future, you can do so with the help of the Settings app, instead of reinstalling the system from scratch.

In this guide, we take you through a detailed step-by-step guide on how you can easily change your system default language, for both new and existing profiles.

How to change language on Windows 10

So, if you have configured the wrong language settings for your device, you don't actually have to go through the entire setup process again as it can be done by changing a few settings on your system.

Disabling language sync

For users who are on a Microsoft account on Windows 10, you will notice that your language settings sync on all the devices that you use. So, if you plan to change the region and language settings for just one device, it can be done by disabling the sync feature before you do any kind of changes to make sure that the new configuration does not overwrite the settings for all the devices.

Follow these steps to disable language sync on your system:

Step 1: Go to ‘Settings’.

Step 2: Click on ‘Accounts’.

Step 3: Select the ‘Sync your settings’ option.

Now under the "Individual sync settings" section, disable the "Language preferences" toggle switch.

Image credits: Windows Central

After completing the above steps, you should be able to change the language on a particular device without affecting the rest.

Change language in Windows 10

To change the system language on Windows 10, close any running app, and then use these steps:

Step 1: Go to your 'Settings'.

Step 2: Open 'Time & Language'.

Step 3: Select the 'Language' option.

Step 4: Click on 'Add a preferred language' under "Preferred languages".

Image credits: Windows Central

Step 5: Now choose your preferred language for Windows 10.

Step 6: Select the language package from the options, and click on 'Next'.

Step 7: Enable the 'Set as my display language' and 'Install language pack' option.

Step 8: You can now choose to enable the additional language features if required and click on 'Install'.

Step 9: Click on 'Yes, sign out now'.

Image credits: Windows Central

Step 10: Sign in to your Windows 10 account.

Once you have completed all the above steps, the system language will change across the entire Windows 10. It will be applicable to the Windows Sign-in screen, Settings app, File Explorer, Desktop, other apps, Web browser, and also on the websites that you visit. The new settings may also prompt a user to review their privacy options.

How to change the region settings on Windows 10

If you move to a different region and wish to change the system language, you will first need to change the region settings on your system. You can change the local region settings on your computer using the following steps:

Step 1: Go to 'Settings'.

Step 2: Select 'Time & Language'.

Step 3: Select 'Region' and select your current location from the "Country or region" drop-down menu.

Step 4: Now, from the "Regional format" option, choose a relevant format for date and time for that particular region.

Image credits: Windows Central

Step 5: Click on the 'Language' tab on the left pane.

Step 6: Under "Related settings", open 'Administrative' language settings.

Step 7: Under the "Administrative" tab, click on 'Copy settings'.

Step 8: Now, enable 'Welcome screen and system accounts' and 'New user accounts' options.

Image credits: Windows Central

Step 9: Click on 'OK'.

Step 10: Click on 'OK' again and select the 'Restart now' option.

After complete the above steps, your device will start displaying the correct region settings based on your current geographical location.

Image credits: Microsoft