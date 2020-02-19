How To Change Name In Free Fire? Create Free And Stylish Nicknames

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game, developed and published by Garena Studios. The game is available for iOS (iPhone) and Android-powered devices. The video game places 50 players on a remote island where only a single player emerges victorious. The game also allows customisation of your character which can be done in several ways. It also allows users to change their nickname; however, it comes at a price. The game also allows users to change their combatant’s name, although it requires one to spend their precious 800 diamonds to do so. Beware of any other method that promises to offer it free of cost. Here’s how you can change your game name in Free Fire.

How to change your nickname in Free Fire?

Step 1: You need to open the Garena Free Fire game on your smartphone and click on your current nickname which appears on your main screen on the upper left corner.

Step 2: Click on the 'Notebook' icon which will appear in a yellow coloured icon once you tap on your current nickname. The notebook icon is right below where your current nickname appears.

Step 3: A new window will open prompting you to enter a new nickname. The characters have to be under 12 characters only.

Once you input a name, the system will look up if the nickname you have chosen has already been taken. In case it has been used, the game will suggest a similar nickname or you may continue trying others until you find one that has not been already used.

Step 4: After you have decided on the nickname and once it’s available, the system will ask you to pay 800 diamonds to make the change.

Tip: 800 diamonds seem quite an investment just to change the nickname as these can be utilised better towards other items within the game. However, the tip here is to think thoroughly before you decide on a nickname, so you don’t end up regretting later.

How to get diamonds in Free Fire

There are several ways that a user can get free diamonds in Free Fire. One of the best ways to do so is keeping an eye on the game's calendar for events (the calendar is situated on the right corner of the main screen). You can also check out the daily rewards and even go shopping at the game store. Apart from this, there is also an option to opt for monthly and weekly subscriptions, direct on the cell phone, and receive daily bonuses or diamonds.

Free Fire stylish names generator

Nickfinder is one of the most popular websites which is used by Fire Fire players to generate stylish nicknames for their profile. You can type in any name and the generator will suggest numerous variations to choose from. Most of the nicknames are usually based around pets and popular characters and more. These include names like Panda, Ninja, Joker, Gangster etc. Users simply need to input these names in the search bar and the results will display numerous variations which you may copy and use directly on your game profile.

Besides using a website, there are also several applications available on PlayStore that offer thousands of nickname combinations. Similar to the online Free Fire stylish names generator, these apps also allow you to copy and paste the nicknames with decorated texts and fonts.

Image credits: Instagram | Garena Free Fire