How To Change Name On TrueCaller Using Mobile App And Through Web?

TrueCaller is one of the most useful mobile apps that offers features like caller identification, call blocking, call recording, flash-messaging and more. However, a majority of people use the app for caller identification as TrueCaller helps identify the ones whose details do not exist in their contact list. The app is also very useful in identifying scam calls.

However, there are instances when TrueCaller displays the wrong name. If that’s the case, you may want to update the information so the person you’re calling can identify you if they have not stored your details on their device. So, we are going to show you how to change name on TrueCaller, but before we get to that, let us see why TrueCaller might have your name wrong.

Why does TrueCaller display a wrong name?

TrueCaller gathers all the information regarding an individual’s name and other details based on the phone books of users registered on the TrueCaller app. In general, TrueCaller crowd-sources the information from all those users who have installed or previously used TrueCaller.

1. Assuming you are a gym trainer, it is possible that a number of your students may save your name in their contacts as ‘trainer’ rather than your actual name. As TrueCaller starts to gather this information from multiple phone books, it assumes that the phone number actually belongs to someone named ‘trainer’.

2. Another instance where TrueCaller displays a wrong name is when an individual has acquired a new phone number which had been previously used by someone else.

How to change name on TrueCaller using the app

Now that you know why TrueCaller could be displaying a wrong name, let’s take a look at how you can easily change your details within the app. Follow the instructions below for both Android and iOS devices.

Step 1: Open the TrueCaller app and select the 'Menu' button.

Step 2: Click on 'Edit profile'.

Step 3: Input your first name and last name as you want it to appear on TrueCaller.

You’re done! TrueCaller database will update the new name.

How to change name on TrueCaller using the TrueCaller website

If you're not a Truecaller user, you should know that TrueCaller name change is also possible through their official webpage. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Search your number in the search bar.

Step 2: Tap on 'Suggest a better name' and input the correct name.

This method takes a while for approval. For faster approval, TrueCaller suggests sending an e-mail with your phone number including the country code and your name.

Image credits: Instagram | TrueCaller