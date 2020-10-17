Amazon Kindle Vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which One Is Better For You? Read

The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings to you a chance to get Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite with some alluring discounts and offers. Nevertheless, out of the two fan favourites, many buyers are wondering about which one is better. If you are wondering about Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite (specifications and price), then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle (10th Gen) features and specifications

Size - 160 by 113 by 8.7mm (6.3 by 4.5 by 0.34 inches)

- 160 by 113 by 8.7mm (6.3 by 4.5 by 0.34 inches) Weight - 174 grams (6.1 ounces)

- 174 grams (6.1 ounces) Screen size - 6-inch

- 6-inch Screen resolution - 800 × 600 pixels (167 pixels per inch)

- 800 × 600 pixels (167 pixels per inch) Storage space - 4 GB

- 4 GB MicroSD card slot - No slot available

- No slot available Bluetooth - Yes

- Yes Ports - Micro USB Port

- Micro USB Port Water-resistance - No

- No Connectivity - Wi-Fi

- Wi-Fi Battery - 4 weeks, based on 30 minutes of reading a day

- 4 weeks, based on 30 minutes of reading a day Colours - Black and White

Amazon Kindle price and offer details for you

Amazon Kindle (10 Gen) price - Rs 7,999

- Rs 7,999 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs ₹ 6,499 (19% Off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features and specifications

Size - 167 by 116 by 8.18mm (6.6 by 4.6 by 0.3 inches)

- 167 by 116 by 8.18mm (6.6 by 4.6 by 0.3 inches) Weight - 182 grams (6.41 ounces)

- 182 grams (6.41 ounces) Screen size - 6-inch

- 6-inch Screen resolution - 1,448 × 1,072 pixels (300 pixels per inch)

- 1,448 × 1,072 pixels (300 pixels per inch) Storage space - Two variants, 8 GB and 32 GB

- Two variants, 8 GB and 32 GB MicroSD card slot - No slot available

- No slot available Bluetooth - Yes

- Yes Ports - Micro USB Port

- Micro USB Port Water-resistance - IPX8

- IPX8 Connectivity - Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and cellular

- Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and cellular Battery - 6 weeks, based on 30 minutes of reading a day

- 6 weeks, based on 30 minutes of reading a day Colours - Black, Twilight Blue, Sage, Plum

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price and offer details for you

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price - 8 GB storage variant comes for Rs 12,999, on the other hand, 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,999.

- 8 GB storage variant comes for Rs 12,999, on the other hand, 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,999. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - 8 GB storage variant comes for Rs 9,999 (23% Off), on the other hand, 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,999 (17% Off).

