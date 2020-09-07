How To Check Jio Fiber Availability In Your Area? What Are Latest Jio Fiber Plans?

Jio Fiber is an advanced broadband connectivity solution from Reliance Jio that promises internet speeds of 100 Mbps to up to 1 Gbps to users. The service is already running in over 1600 cities in the country and is said to have a massive reach potential. The telecom giant aims to make the service accessible to every part of the state and city across India at an affordable price. However, before you opt for Jio Fiber broadband, you need to make sure that the service is available in your city. So, let us find out how you can check the Jio Fiber availability in your area.

How to check Jio Fiber availability in your region?

Here are the steps to check if Jio Fiber is available in your area:

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website of Jio Fiber Broadband Service which can be accessed at the link here.

Step 2: Once you are on the website, you need to enter your name and your contact number.

Step 3: Click on the 'Generate OTP' button.

You will now receive an OTP on the contact number provided. Enter the OTP and you will be asked to fill out some more details about your region.

If the service is available in your region, the website will display all the relevant details. In case the service is not available at the moment, you will receive a notification from the company once the service is available.

Jio Fiber plans

Jio Fiber currently offers five different plans to its subscribers which include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Here are the prices for each plan with their speed and validity.

Jio Fiber plans Price Speed Validity Bronze plan Rs. 399 30 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Silver plan Rs. 699 100 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Gold plan Rs. 999 150 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1000 30 days Diamond plan Rs. 1499 300 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1500 30 days Diamond plan 2 Rs. 2499 500 Mbps Unlimited data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650 30 days Platinum Rs. 3999 1 Gbps Unlimited + OTT apps worth Rs. 1650 30 days Titanium Rs. 8499 1 Gbps 6600 GB data + OTT apps worth Rs. 1800 30 days

Image credits: Jio