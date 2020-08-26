Jio WiFi Mesh Router Priced At ₹2,499 To Cover An Area Of 1,000 Sq Feet On A Floor

Reliance Jio has come up with a new WiFi mesh router for its FTTH (Fiber to the home) JioFiber service. With the help of this device, Jio users will be able to expand the Wi-Fi coverage of their routers that they use at their homes. As confirmed by the company, the mesh router can offer Wi-Fi coverage across every room in the house up to 1,000 sq feet area via Jio Home Gateway, although this could be affected by a number of external factors.

Jio router price

The Jio mesh router is listed on the Smart Consumer website for ₹2,499. The networking device has been developed by electronics manufacturer Neolync Electronics Private Limited and it weighs only 174 grams. It will be available across India.

It is expected to work with different mesh nodes to offer enhanced Internet connectivity to users. However, Jio hasn’t provided enough details about the new product. The technology was first hinted on the official website of JioFiber. The company claims that the new Jio WiFi Mesh technology will allow users to experience the service through their homes. Currently, the device is available only in white colour option.

The new offering will help Reliance Jio compete with Airtel’s recently launched mesh technology which is known as ‘Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh.’ Airtel has launched the service in collaboration with American networking hardware company Linksys in an effort to provide a mesh system with three devices that is said to cover 3,500 square feet area. This is significantly higher compared to Jio which is said to cover around 1,000 sq feet area. Airtel is offering its Fiber Plus Mesh plan that comes at ₹24,999 annually. With the help of this service, users will be able to get internet connectivity throughout selected areas which is otherwise restricted with a single router.

Leading Broadband Internet Service provider Hathway has also been offering a Wi-Fi Mesh service to its users since 2018. However, the service is only available for users who choose to go for broadband plans that carry 300 Mbps speeds for 6 or 12 months.

Image credits: Smart Consumer