How To Delete AliExpress Account: Close Your AliExpress Account In A Few Simple Steps

The Indian government has issued another ban on 43 mobile apps in the country which includes some of the popular names. The action was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Popular e-commerce platform AliExpress is one of the 43 mobile apps that has been banned in the country for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

Is AliExpress Chinese?

Yes, AliExpress is a Chinese-based platform owned by technology giant Alibaba. It is an online shopping platform that sells products online to buyers internationally. AliExpress has been a popular choice among many Indian shoppers for years now. However, with its recent suspension in India, you must be wondering how to completely delete your account from the online platform.

How to delete AliExpress account?

Here are the steps to delete your AliExpress account:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AliExpress at the link here.

Step 2: Log in to your account and click on 'My AliExpress'.

Step 3: Click on the 'Account Settings' option, then select 'Edit Member Profile'.

Step 4: Click on 'Deactivate Account' button.

Step 5: Now, you will be asked to enter your email or Member ID. Once you have done that, you simply need to type in “Deactivate my account” in the field below the instructions.

Step 6: AliExpress will now ask you to select a reason for deleting your account. Choose any of the options and click on 'Delete My Account' button.

List of Chinese apps banned in India

Here's a list of all Chinese apps banned in India:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul - Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate - Dating App Free dating app - Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: Find Asian singles FlirtWish: Chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live - Super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV - HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match - Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: Magic home building Conquista Online II

Image credits: Apple App Store