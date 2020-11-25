Last Updated:

How To Delete AliExpress Account: Close Your AliExpress Account In A Few Simple Steps

AliExpress is one of the 43 Chinese-linked mobile apps that have been banned in India. How to delete AliExpress account? Scroll on to find out

How to delete AliExpress account

The Indian government has issued another ban on 43 mobile apps in the country which includes some of the popular names. The action was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Popular e-commerce platform AliExpress is one of the 43 mobile apps that has been banned in the country for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. 

Is AliExpress Chinese?

Yes, AliExpress is a Chinese-based platform owned by technology giant Alibaba. It is an online shopping platform that sells products online to buyers internationally. AliExpress has been a popular choice among many Indian shoppers for years now. However, with its recent suspension in India, you must be wondering how to completely delete your account from the online platform.

How to delete AliExpress account?

Here are the steps to delete your AliExpress account:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AliExpress at the link here.

Step 2: Log in to your account and click on 'My AliExpress'.

Step 3: Click on the 'Account Settings' option, then select 'Edit Member Profile'.

Step 4: Click on 'Deactivate Account' button.

Step 5: Now, you will be asked to enter your email or Member ID. Once you have done that, you simply need to type in “Deactivate my account” in the field below the instructions.

Step 6: AliExpress will now ask you to select a reason for deleting your account. Choose any of the options and click on 'Delete My Account' button.

List of Chinese apps banned in India

Here's a list of all Chinese apps banned in India:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul - Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate - Dating App
  14. Free dating app - Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: Find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: Chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live - Super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV - HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match - Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: Magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

