How To Delete AliExpress Account: Close Your AliExpress Account In A Few Simple Steps

The Indian government has issued another ban on 43 mobile apps in the country which includes some of the popular names. The action was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Popular e-commerce platform AliExpress is one of the 43 mobile apps that has been banned in the country for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.
Yes, AliExpress is a Chinese-based platform owned by technology giant Alibaba. It is an online shopping platform that sells products online to buyers internationally. AliExpress has been a popular choice among many Indian shoppers for years now. However, with its recent suspension in India, you must be wondering how to completely delete your account from the online platform.
Here are the steps to delete your AliExpress account:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AliExpress at the link here.
Step 2: Log in to your account and click on 'My AliExpress'.
Step 3: Click on the 'Account Settings' option, then select 'Edit Member Profile'.
Step 4: Click on 'Deactivate Account' button.
Step 5: Now, you will be asked to enter your email or Member ID. Once you have done that, you simply need to type in “Deactivate my account” in the field below the instructions.
Step 6: AliExpress will now ask you to select a reason for deleting your account. Choose any of the options and click on 'Delete My Account' button.
Here's a list of all Chinese apps banned in India:
