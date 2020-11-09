How To Download Jeevan Pramaan App? Register For Life Certificate Online With This Guide

For pensioners to receive the monthly allowance they need to display their life certificate at the pension distributing agencies like Banks, post office, etc. Amidst the ongoing pandemic situation, the government has decided to work on social distancing and have worked out a way to provide the pensioners with their life certificates through an online service. This online service is the Jeevan Pramaan app released by the government. People have been wondering how to download Jeevan Pramaan App.

How to Download Jeevan Pramaan App?

For the people that are looking for Life Certificate for pensioners, the government of India has created a hassle-free way to obtain it. The people just have to download the Jeevan Pramaan app and register for the Life Certificate form online. Here’s how to download Jeevan Pramaan app:

The government has made it easy for the people to download the Jeevan Pramaan app, the user just needs to head over to their website to download the client software for the Jeevan Pramaan app.

The user needs to provide their email ID and enter the captcha to receive a download link, they can use this download link to download the application

Jeevan Pramaan app needs the device to have a biometric scanner, either a fingerprint scanner or an iris scanner to complete the Life Certificate registration.

The Jeevan Pramaan app is only available for PC and Android at the moment.

There are some system requirements for PCs running Windows 7 or 8:

Microsoft .Net Framework version 4 - Full (or) Higher

Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 Redistributable Package (x86) for 32bit Windows machine

Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 Redistributable Package (x64) for 64bit Windows machine.

How Jeevan Pramaan app works

The Jeevan Pramaan app uses the Aadhar platform for the biometric authentication of the user, this is done with either the fingerprint scanner or iris scanner present in the device.

The user can then use the application to receive a PDF copy of the Life certificate by providing the created Jeevan Pramaan ID.

After the authentication, the Life Certificate is stored in a repository, where it can be accessed by the pensioners and the pension distributing agencies for reference

The app also provides an electronic delivery service, where the pensioner can send their life certificate to the pension distributing agency, without actually going to the bank or post office.

If the person is having difficulty getting themselves registered, they can visit the nearest Jeevan Pramaan Centre to get themselves registered.

