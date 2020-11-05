How To Get YouTube Premium Free With Airtel For Three Months?

Airtel has introduced a new offer for its users where it is offering a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium is a subscription service which is available for a monthly cost of ₹129. As part of the service, users get ad-free access to all the videos and background playback on both YouTube and YouTube Music. So, let us take a look at how to get YouTube Premium for free if you are an Airtel subscriber.

How to get YouTube Premium free with Airtel?

The three-month free YouTube Premium subscription is available to only a few select Airtel customers. However, you need to make sure that you have an iOS or Android handset and that you are not already using YouTube Premium. The telecom company has noted that users who already have a YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, and Google Play Music subscription will not be eligible for this offer.

If you fulfil the above requirements, you simply need to launch the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone and visit the 'More' section in the app. From here, you need to select the 'Rewards' option to check the availability for your account. This is a limited-time offer which is set to end on April 22, 2021. Apart from a free YouTube Premium subscription, Airtel Thanks also allows users to earn a number of other exciting rewards by participating in different tasks.

Airtel was also allowing its customers to request a trial code for the free subscription by filling out an online Google form. The form was created for users who were not able to find the offer from within Airtel Thanks. However, the form is no longer accepting any responses.

People who are eligible for the offer will get a three-month free YouTube Premium subscription from Airtel. However, users should note that after the end of the free subscription service, they will be charged the standard monthly fee. So, if you do not wish to continue the subscription, make sure that you opt-out of the service before it expires.

Image credits: YouTube | Spath