Airtel 599 And 448 Recharge Plans: Hot Packs To Subscribe To

During this time of pandemic in India, telecom users have been asking for more with better services as they do not have any other place to go apart from staying at home. Bharti Airtel has been trying its best to provide faster internet and for all its users amid this health crisis in India. Airtel recharge offers are known to have been very alluring for users as they get to use a good network in reasonable charges. Many people search for Airtel plans and recharge offers to get the best offer available for them. If you are too looking for details about Airtel recharge plans, do not worry, here is everything about the two most subscribed Airtel recharge offers.

All About Airtel plans of Rs 599 and Rs 448

Airtel 599 plan with 2.0 GB per day

Airtel recharge offer of Rs 599 plan ensures that the users reap the benefits of large data daily offering 2.0 GB data per day. The plan also provides truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. Apart from that, a user also gets free 100 SMS every day. The validity of the plan is for 56 days. The Airtel 599 plan is amongst the best plans for prepaid users, especially who choose the Rs 349 monthly pack which give 2 GB data per day for 28 days. It not only gives the same pack for almost two months but it also helps users save Rs 100 more in comparison to the ₹ 349 Airtel recharge plan.

Airtel 448 plan for 28 days

Airtel recharge offer of Rs 448 plan provides the users with 3 GB data per day. The plan also provides its users with truly Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for a monthly subscription and need more data for their usage. Airtel 448 plan also provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

