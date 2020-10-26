Airtel 4G Data Plans For 28 Days: Here Are Top Airtel Plans For You

Bharti Airtel has been offering some of the best plans through its 4G services. These plans are not only user-friendly, but they are also coming at an alluring price range. This is the reason why numerous people in the country are looking for Airtel 4G data plans for 28 days. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Best Airtel 4G data plans for 28 days

Airtel recharge of Rs 398

The Airtel 398 plan offers you 3 GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 448 plans

Airtel 448 plan comes with 28 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 3 GB data per day along with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 349 plans

Airtel 349 plan comes with 28 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 2 GB data per day along with a free subscription to Amazon Prime Membership. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Airtel recharge of Rs 298

The Airtel 298 plan offers you 2 GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 289 plan

Airtel 289 plan comes with 28 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 1.5 GB data per day along with a free subscription to Zee5 Premium. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Airtel 279 plan

Airtel 289 plan comes with 28 days of validity recharge that offers a user with 1.5 GB data per day along with a free Life Insurance of Rs 4 Lac. The plan also offers Unlimited Local and national calls to all networks with free 100 SMS per day.

Image ~ Airtel Twitter

