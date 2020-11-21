Netflix Announces Free Subscription: Dates, Content Available And Other Details Inside

Popular OTT platform Netflix announces free subscription to enable users to stream Netflix for free. The OTT giant would be availing this offer to the Indian market for two days. During these two days, anyone can log in to Netflix and stream their content from among various categories.

Netflix announces free subscription: When is the Netflix 2 days free trial?

Netflix Stream Fest would be allowing users to stream content from their platform for free December 5 and 6 this year. The two days would be called Stream Fest weekend.

Free for whom?

Netflix is availing the Netflix Stream Fest in India only. Only users in India will be able to access the OTT giant for full two days.

How can one use Netflix 2 days free subscription?

The users from India will have to log in to Netflix to get access to the Stream Fest and watch the content available on the platform. A user will only have to enter their name, email id and create a password to get access to Netflix on December 5 and December 6. No user will be required to enter their credit or debit card details.

Netflix announces free subscription: Why?

Netflix Stream Fest is a promotional event that the OTT platform is doing to attract more users to connect to the streaming platform. India Today reported that talking about Stream Fest India, Netflix COO Greg Peters revealed a few things. Greg revealed to the portal that they are excited about StreamFest India.

Moreover, the COO told the portal that the event is a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing content that the platform has. According to the media portal, he further added that they are hopeful that due to the event, they will get more folks to sign up for their services. Earlier this year, Netflix had stopped its 30 days-free trials for new users.

Further, Peters told the portal that they have been trying to attract more members and potential subscribers in India. Recently, Netflix had introduced the Netflix app-only subscription plan in which users could become members only by paying Rs 199 a month. In India, Netflix is currently competing with Disney plus Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime, Alt Balaji, Voot, to name a few.

What content will be available during Netflix stream fest?

During the Stream Fest, there will be no limit to the content one can stream on Netflix. From movies, series, interviews and documentaries, users can stream anything on the OTT platform. However, the quality of the content will be available to stream on Standard Definition (SD) and not High Definition.

