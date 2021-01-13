How To Download SonyLIV App On Jio Phone? Know All The Steps

Jio Phone has consistently been a bestseller in India for budget smartphones. With modest pricing of Rs.1,500, Jio aims to make every nook and corner of India digital so that every citizen can afford the luxury that comes with it. Though it looks and feels like any ordinary feature phone, Jio has outshined the market by adding surprising capabilities that has till now only been seen in smartphones. And contrary to popular belief, Jio phone can fully support the run of popular apps like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. Read on to know how to download Sonyliv app on Jio phone:

How to download SonyLIV app on Jio phone?

With ICC matches dawning the shore and the highly popular series Scam 1992 being greeted to an uproar in the audience, the SonyLIV app has been in the news for all the good reasons and has become netizens' first choice, as seen in their recent outlandish record of 100 downloads per minute. This streaming platform has quickly made its way to the top 5 OTT platforms of the year with its back-to-back hits with Abhay Deol's JL50, Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Undekhi.

But can you download SonyLIV app on Jio phone? As you may already be aware, Jio Phones run on KaiOS as generations have, and not on Android OS. Hence, if you want to install additional apps, you can do so from Jio App Store only. Here's how you can download SonyLIV on Jio Phone -

1. Open the Jio App Store on your device.

2. Move to the search bar and type Sony LIV.

3. Hit the install button.

4. Once the app is downloaded, you will need to register your mobile number to verify your account.

5. Once your account is made, you can go through the plans/packages offered by SonyLIV and select according to your convenience.

A piece of good news for Jio users is that SonyLIV recently partnered with Jio Fiber to provide customers access to their platform. This means that the app will be free of cost for all Jio customers on the Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans.