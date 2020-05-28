How To Download The BevQ App From Play Store To Get E-token & Buy Liquor In Kerala?

Many people in Kerala had complained about the long queues outside liquor stores. The norms of social distancing are often not followed while standing in queues outside liquor stores, as seen previously on various social media platforms where people came forward and complained about the same. Now, as a way to cut down the long queues and maintain social distancing while buying alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown in Kerala, an app called BevQ. Here s how the application works -

BevQ application

The BevQ application can be easily downloaded from Google Play Store into Android devices. BevQ's application summary states that it is a virtual token generator service provided by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation. The application can be used for people to book a queue number and get an online token to assure a person's place in the queue during the allotted time. For the ease of customers, the BevQ application comes with an interface of both English and Malayalam languages. Here is how one can download the application -

How to use BevQ application

Go to Google Play Store and search for 'Bevq'

Install the application and fill in the details required like Name, Number & Pin Code.

Accept the terms and conditions then enter the OTP provided by BevQ (It is being reported that the BevQ app can sometimes show an error in displaying OTP, relaunch the application and start the registration process again if it happens.

People can select between two options like Liquor and Beer/Wine along with their desired time slot.

A confirmation window then pops up which consists of a QR code, Date, TIme Duration, District, Pin Code and other important details.

Image courtesy - BevQ Application

The QR code provided by the BevQ application can be scanned by the liquor store license holder who will hand put the liquor to the customers. The application has been reportedly designed to direct customers to the nearby outlets of liquor based on the GPS location. As per reports, customers can buy alcohol in Kerala through the BevQ application only once every four days. Whereas customers who do not have an e-token provided by the BevQ application will not be allowed to buy alcohol. On the other hand, people living in Red Zones in Kerala also cannot purchase alcohol using the BevQ application.

