Manipur: 20-year-old Ningombam Prem Creates 'Iron Man' Armour Out Of Electronic Waste

A 20-year-old youth from Manipur has created a replica of Marvel's iconic character 'Iron Man' out of electronic waste. Ningombam Prem, who hails from Heirok Part-2 village in Thoubal district, is a superhero fan and admirer of Hollywood movies. The youth created the Iron Man suit with parts collected from discarded radio and television sets.

"I have always wanted to create a robot since my childhood days. But this craze for Iron Man costume started around 2015. One reason for creating is -- I want to add this scientific effect in Manipuri films as most of the stories are based on romantic films," Prem said.

"I collected most of these from electronic waste -- radio shops and television. Since we could not afford to buy materials, I have collected all these materials," he added. Without having formal training in the field, Ningombam Prem has been able to make the armour by merely his observation driven knowledge.

READ | NASA-SpaceX 'Launch America' Mission LIVE: Bad Weather Forces Abort; Next Try In 3 Days

Most of the Iron Man armour is made out of motors, while the body parts are made of cardboard. Ningombam Prem also made armours with discarded scrap materials, emergency lamps, electronic toys, syringes, speaker frames and even IV-fluid tubes.

Premchand, younger brother of Ningombam Prem told ANI, "I cried and persuaded my elder brother to make Iron Man and he agreed. Later, he dropped it and started making other things. He instructs me what to do."

Besides the Iron Man suit, Prem has also created something that produces web from the hand, somewhat similar to yet another iconic superhero Spiderman suit. The youth also repairs television, radio and emergency lamps at home that otherwise requires the services of an electrician.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases Cross 1.5 Lakh; Recovery Rate At 42.4%

Prem's mother, Ningombam Raseshwori Devi, spoke about her son's talent and added that he is limited in his experiments due to financial constraints as she urged the government to provide him with funds to create such excellent devices.

"Being a single mother, I could not afford to buy the things he needs. Knowing my financial constraint, he collected all the material from electronic waste nearby. When he uploaded his creations on Facebook, people requested him to create more such things but so far no one visited personally to support us," Ningombam Raseshwori Devi added.

READ | Big Diplomatic Victory For India: Nepal Puts Constitutional Amendment To Alter Map On Hold

READ | US Pres Donald Trump Offers To 'mediate' India-China Border Dispute Amid Stand-off

(With ANI inputs)