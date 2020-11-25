How To Download Windows 10: Get The Latest Updates And Keep Your Device Secure

Quick links:
Windows 10 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, released five years back on 29 July 2015. Since its release, it began replacing the older Windows 7. As per Statista, 75.05 % of Microsoft’s OS market is taken up by Windows 10, and only 18.51 % consists of Windows 7 users.
Microsoft ended the support for Windows 7 at the beginning of this year on January 14, diverting their focus on Windows 10. Meaning even though your PC will run without any noticeable changes on Windows 7, there will no further security updates from Microsoft, making your PC vulnerable to virus and spyware. It’s time to say goodbye to the 11-year-old OS and upgrade to the new Windows 10 for the latest features. Keep reading to find out how to download Windows 10 on your PC.
Also Read How To Change Language In Windows 10 For New And Existing Accounts?
When Windows 10 first came out in 2015, Microsoft offered free upgrades to all Windows 7 and 8.1 users; however, the special offer ended four ago back in 2016. But reportedly, people are still getting free upgrades with their old product key. If you are lucky, Windows will give you an option to update your old key to a new one after installation. If your PC has Windows 7 Home, it will be updated to Windows 10 Home: similarly Windows 7 Pro to 10 Pro. According to ZDNet, the free update deal still works.
Also Read How To Download Microsoft Teams App On Android? Know Everything Here
Also Read Windows 10 20H2 Update: What's New In October 2020 Update?
Also Read Xbox Series X Plagued With Disc Drive Issues: How To Potentially Fix It?