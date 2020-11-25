How To Download Windows 10: Get The Latest Updates And Keep Your Device Secure

Windows 10 is the latest operating system from Microsoft, released five years back on 29 July 2015. Since its release, it began replacing the older Windows 7. As per Statista, 75.05 % of Microsoft’s OS market is taken up by Windows 10, and only 18.51 % consists of Windows 7 users.

Microsoft ended the support for Windows 7 at the beginning of this year on January 14, diverting their focus on Windows 10. Meaning even though your PC will run without any noticeable changes on Windows 7, there will no further security updates from Microsoft, making your PC vulnerable to virus and spyware. It’s time to say goodbye to the 11-year-old OS and upgrade to the new Windows 10 for the latest features. Keep reading to find out how to download Windows 10 on your PC.

Also Read How To Change Language In Windows 10 For New And Existing Accounts?

Can I download Windows 10 for free?

When Windows 10 first came out in 2015, Microsoft offered free upgrades to all Windows 7 and 8.1 users; however, the special offer ended four ago back in 2016. But reportedly, people are still getting free upgrades with their old product key. If you are lucky, Windows will give you an option to update your old key to a new one after installation. If your PC has Windows 7 Home, it will be updated to Windows 10 Home: similarly Windows 7 Pro to 10 Pro. According to ZDNet, the free update deal still works.

Also Read How To Download Microsoft Teams App On Android? Know Everything Here

Steps to take before installing Windows 10

If you are still using Windows 7, then chances are your hardware predates windows 10. So, to avoid any problems with the firmware, first, update your BIOS to the latest version.

Check if your Windows activation key is activated and working correctly (If you want to upgrade to free Windows 10).

Make sure you have enough free space to download and install it, at least 20 GB for the 64-bit version and 15 GB for the 32-bit version. And reserve some space for future Windows 10 update.

Back up all the images, movies, documents, and other useful data before attempting an upgrade in case something goes missing. Besides, it’s always best to do a clean install, removing all the junk in one go and freeing up the storage.

Also Read Windows 10 20H2 Update: What's New In October 2020 Update?

How to download Windows 10

First, download the Windows installation tool from the Microsoft official website here (download tool now).

Install the downloaded file and double click to open it.

After agreeing to the terms, you will be greeted with two options, upgrade this PC now and create installation media for another PC. If you want to upgrade a different PC, choose the second one; otherwise, click on the first option, and proceed.

After going through all the prompts, you will see an option to either keep the old files or do a fresh install. If the data has been back up, opt for the fresh install option.

The installation process may take hours, depending on your hardware and internet connection. Finally, enter the product key to activate Windows 10.

Also Read Xbox Series X Plagued With Disc Drive Issues: How To Potentially Fix It?