Xbox Series X Plagued With Disc Drive Issues: How To Potentially Fix It?

The Xbox Series X officially released earlier this month and owners have started to share their experience with the brand new gaming console. While the next-generation Xbox console does offer a wide array of new features, it appears to be plagued with a bunch of issues and bugs that have been cropping up for the early adopters.

Several Xbox Series X owners have reported a number of issues that they have been facing on their newest gaming console. While there are a few minor ones that could be easily resolved, others may seem hard to fix. One of the major Xbox issues encountered by most users has to do with the Xbox Series X disc drive.

Xbox Series X disc drive issues

A number of Xbox Series X owners have reported Xbox disc drive problems. According to user complaints, the disc drive tends to make strange clicking noises after loading the disc. There are also instances where users reported that the disk drive wouldn't accept the disc at all. This is clearly a major issue, especially for those who have purchased the Xbox Series X console specifically for its physical disc tray support, a feature missing on the digital-only Series S model.

My new @Xbox has now turned into a mechanic machine gun or a metronome.. great start to next gen! Never had any issues with Xbox at all before.. @XboxSupport pic.twitter.com/N85LjyHn0b — Ryan (@RWillows) November 10, 2020

Hey @XboxSupport!



I think my #XboxSeriesX might have a defective disc drive. I've tried inserting a few different compatible games (both Xbox One & 360) & the drive won't let me insert it. Nothing is in there (to my knowledge). I just set it up.



Any help is appreciated! 😊 pic.twitter.com/2r1mQkYSLY — Travless (@Travless_) November 10, 2020

How to fix Xbox Series X disc drive issue?

While the issue is obviously a concerning one, there are a few social media reports from console owners who claim that they have been able to fix the Xbox disc drive problems by placing their units differently. So, if you have placed your Xbox Series X vertically, you may try changing its orientation to horizontal or vice versa to see if it automatically resolves the issue. However, this may not necessarily fix the issue for all users.

Microsoft is yet to address the Xbox Series X disc drive issues; however, it is likely that it will be fixed soon as it is fairly widespread. In the meantime, you can get in touch with the Xbox support team to raise any such issues that you may encounter.

A number of Xbox owners have also reported issues with pairing their controller with the gaming console. While this could be easily fixed, other users have been facing issues with turning on the console. There have also been a few reports online suggesting that the console shuts down randomly while playing a video game.

Image credits: Microsoft