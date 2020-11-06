IOS 14.2 Features: List Of All New Features With The Latest IOS Update

Apple iOS 14 was one of the major OS releases from the company which added a slew of visual enhancements and customization features to iPhone devices, including the redesigned widgets, Picture in Picture support, a new FaceTime interface, and a lot more. The Cupertino-based company soon followed up with an iOS 14.0.1 update which primarily focused on fixing a few minor bugs. Now, Apple has officially released iOS 14.2 update which not only implements a number of fixes and security updates but also adds a variety of new features to the iPhones. So, let's take a look at what's new in iOS 14.2.

iOS 14.2 complete list of features

Here's a look at all the new iOS 14.2 features:

More than 100 new emojis have been added, which include that of food, faces, animals, household objects, musical instruments, emojis inclusive to gender emoji, and many more.

Eight new wallpapers have been added to both the light mode and dark mode versions

Magnifier will be able to detect a person nearby and tell their distance with the help of LiDAR sensor which is available on both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe has been added

Battery charging for AirPods has been optimized which will slow down the rate of battery ageing by cutting down the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications will appear on the screen which will alert the user if the audio levels could impact their hearing

New AirPlay controls have been added which will allow users to stream entertainment throughout their home

Intercom support that has been added with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Users will be able to connect their HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, Dolby Atmos audio, and surround sound.

A new option has been added which will offer statistics on Exposure Notifications to participating Public Health Authorities without identifying the user.

iPhone users can download the latest iOS 14.2 update from their phone settings. Just head over to the 'Settings' app, click on 'General' and select 'Software Update'. Click on the new iOS 14.2 update and tap 'Install'.

