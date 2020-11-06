IOS 14.2 Battery Optimization For AirPods And AirPods Pro Models

Apple has recently rolled out a new iOS 14.2 update for iPhone users which brings a host of changes and new features to the iPhones. It also brings a number of security updates that implement several important bug fixes. The new update also aims to make improvements to AirPods' battery life.

Also Read | How To Activate Disappearing Messages In WhatsApp? A Step-by-step Guide

iOS 14.2 battery life

The iOS 14.2 battery update will offer an optimized battery charging for both AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The new feature essentially aims at improving the overall battery lifespan and reducing the wear on your AirPods’ battery. The feature works similar to the optimized battery charging feature on an iPhone. With battery optimization, there will be a reduction in the time your Airpods spend fully charged. On iPhones, the battery optimization feature delays charging the device past a given percentage in certain situations.

The new iOS 14.2 update brings plenty of other interesting features to the iPhones such as 16 new wallpapers (including the dark variants), more than 100 new emoji characters, improved lock-screen interface for music, a redesigned AirPlay 2 interface, and many more. As part of the update, Apple has also implemented a number of important fixes for Apple Cash, Apple Watch, the Camera viewfinder, Photo WIdgets, Exposure Notifications, Voice Memos, and others.

Also Read | Adobe Deprecates Flash Components In Reader And Acrobat Products

How to download iOS 14.2?

The iOS 14.2 update is live and available for download. Here are the steps to download the new iOS 14.2 update on your device:

Step 1: Launch the 'Settings' app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on 'General' and select 'Software Update'.

Step 3: After clicking on 'Software Update', the new iOS 14.2 update should appear on your device.

Step 4: Tap the 'Install' button to install the update.

You should note that the new iOS 14.2 update may take a while to arrive in your region. So, if you can't find the latest iOS update on your iPhone, you should check back after a couple of hours. Apple has also released the iPadOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 along with the new iOS 14.2.

Also Read | DJI Mavic Mini 2: Release Date, Price, Specifications, And Bundles

Also Read | How To Get YouTube Premium Free With Airtel For Three Months?

Image credits: Unsplash | rmrdnl