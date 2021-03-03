How To Get Beneficiary ID For Covid Vaccine? Entire Process Explained!

Quick links:
After the Indian Government announced the vaccination process for Covid-19, many people have started asking a lot of questions related to it. However, the Government has formulated a unique vaccination process in the country to make it easier for people to get vaccinated, but a person requires a Beneficiary ID as per the procedure. So many citizens are wondering about how to get Beneficiary ID for Covid vaccine. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The process is quite simple to understand, to get a beneficiary one must be eligible for opting for it. At first, frontliners and health workers were eligible to get vaccinate and in the second wave, the government had announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1. The vaccines will be provided for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Once you know that you are an eligible beneficiary, then registration is mandatory for vaccination for COVID 19. Only after registration the information on the session site to visit and time will be shared with the beneficiary. To register yourself to get a Beneficiary ID for Covid vaccine, one must follow the below-mentioned details -
