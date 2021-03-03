How To Get Beneficiary ID For Covid Vaccine? Entire Process Explained!

After the Indian Government announced the vaccination process for Covid-19, many people have started asking a lot of questions related to it. However, the Government has formulated a unique vaccination process in the country to make it easier for people to get vaccinated, but a person requires a Beneficiary ID as per the procedure. So many citizens are wondering about how to get Beneficiary ID for Covid vaccine. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | iPhone 13 to come with smaller notch & 120Hz display, says Apple Analyst Kuo

How to get Beneficiary ID for Covid vaccine?

The process is quite simple to understand, to get a beneficiary one must be eligible for opting for it. At first, frontliners and health workers were eligible to get vaccinate and in the second wave, the government had announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1. The vaccines will be provided for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Once you know that you are an eligible beneficiary, then registration is mandatory for vaccination for COVID 19. Only after registration the information on the session site to visit and time will be shared with the beneficiary. To register yourself to get a Beneficiary ID for Covid vaccine, one must follow the below-mentioned details -

At first, go to the CoWin 2.0 registration link: www.cowin.gov.in.

Now, scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’.

Then, click on the "Register Yourself" button.

Once the window opens, enter your mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’.

Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.'

Also Read | What is Microsoft Rewards? How to make Microsoft Rewards account? Know details

Important details to know about Covid Vaccine process

On getting the due dose of the COVID 19 vaccine, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number.

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule.

After all doses of vaccine are administered, a QR code-based Covid Vaccine Certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary.

Also Read | CoWin 2.0 Registration Online Explained: Learn How To Register, Get Link & More

What documents are required for the Covid vaccine registration of eligible beneficiary?

Any of the below-mentioned ID with Photo should be produced at the time of registration:

Aadhar Card

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card with photograph issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ PSUs/Public Limited Companies.

Voter ID

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Also Read | New Google Pixel features bring an Underwater Photo Mode, Fit mode & more