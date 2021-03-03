IPhone 13 To Come With Smaller Notch & 120Hz Display, Says Apple Analyst Kuo

Apple's latest iPhone 12 series smartphones have successfully managed to steal the hearts of many fans around the world. However, after the release of the smartphones, iPhone lovers have already started searching for details related to the upcoming iPhone 13 series. And, recently the popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about details regarding the iPhone 13 line up. So, if you have been wondering about iPhone 13 leaks, release date, rumours and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | New Google Pixel features bring an Underwater Photo Mode, Fit mode & more

iPhone 13 leaks suggest important details about the phone's specifications

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has reportedly revealed a very interesting piece of information regarding Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup. According to him, the organisation is going to launch 4 new smartphones in the iPhone 13 series. All the four models in the upcoming series will have similar screen size, however, the will boast a smaller notch and a Lightning port. Analyst Kuo also mentioned that Apple has decided to move to portless iPhones that can be charged using a MagSafe connector. But, as the MagSafe is still at the earlier stages, he believes that the first portless iPhone may make a debut in 2022 or 2023 at the latest.

Also Read | What is Microsoft Rewards? How to make Microsoft Rewards account? Know details

The upcoming iPhone 13 series will boast a new ultrawide camera that is the 6p f/1.8 lens and autofocus (currently it's a 5p f/2.4 fixed-focus). Just like the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have LiDAR scanners. The two are also expected to have 120Hz-capable LTPO displays. The latest iPhone 13 series will have Qualcomm's 5nm X60M 5G modem embedded inside them. The upcoming smartphones are also expected to come with increased battery capacities which may make them a bit heavier than usual. Kuo also mentioned that Apple might even replace the iPhone 11 with a sub-$600 iPhone in the first half of 2023. It will come with specs like Face ID, 5G and a similarly-sized 6-inch screen.

Also Read | Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge 2021 starts today: Know registration details

iPhone 13 release date [Expected]

The official release date of the upcoming iPhone 13 series is not yet announced. However, as we all know, most of the iPhones have been launched in the month of September meaning that the fans could expect the earliest launch by that time around. The launch event would also be around mid-September as per Apple's timeline for hosting an event.

Also Read | Is GTA 5 getting banned? This bill may ban all your favourite "Violent Video Games"