What Is Black And White Challenge On Instagram? Read Full Details

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been staying at home and practising social distancing. Most of them are using social media to kill their time. Nowadays, numerous games, challenges, riddles, quizzes and puzzles have surfaced on the internet. Among those, the black and white challenge accepted has been making the rounds on Instagram.

People have been breaking the monotony of their routine by forwarding games, challenges and puzzles on different social media platforms. They are also making their communication better with friends, family members and colleagues through interesting challenges. Black and white challenge accepted has become quite popular these days. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the latest Instagram challenge.

What is black and white challenge on Instagram?

Internet users have been posting pictures of themselves on social media. They use the black and white challenge accepted hashtag along with the caption of the Instagram challenge. They also nominate their peers and relatives by tagging them in the photo and caption and urge them to participate.

Black and white challenge rules

Black and white challenge rules include participants to click a fresh selfie. One can also edit their old photo. But it does not urge people to go out and click photo amid the outbreak. So, people need to follow the black and white challenge rules.

Instagram Challenge explained

Instagram challenges are usually done to show one’s support for a cause. One also motivates their near and dear ones to be a part of the community which pushes people up. Take a look at some photos of black and white challenge accepted.

Also read: Lindsay Lohan's Advice For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Handle Paparazzi; Read Here

Also read: When Is 'Half Of It' Releasing On Netflix? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read: This Day That Year: Priyanka' Brother Wedding Called Off & Other Events That Made The News

Also read: All Are Experts In The Kitchen Quiz Answers; Check Full Details