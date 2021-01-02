AC Valhalla Bone Maul Mythical Dane Axe Details: Know What It Does

The 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, AC Valhalla is an action RPG developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Players are enjoying this game on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. However, many players are wondering about AC Valhalla Bone Maul Dane Axe and details about it. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Valhalla Bone Maul Dane Axe details

Dane Axes are considered to be one of the strongest AC Valhalla weapons used by Vikings, and the game has plenty of it. There are in total of 9 Dane Axes, and Bone Maul is one of the Mythical ones. The AC Valhalla Bone Maul Dane Axe can be bought via the in-game store. This weapon can help you make Eivor an overpowered character. The stats are pretty cool, making it worth the purchase, especially for combat. The perk for this AC Valhalla Bone Maul Mythical Dane Axe will increase your light damage when low health.

AC Valhalla Bone Maul Stats

Attack - 136

Stun - 150

Speed - 34

Crit-Pre - 77

Weight - 15

AC Valhalla Guide -

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

