Cyberpunk 2077: Breach Protocol Solver Makes Hacking Easier; Know Details

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most foreseen game dispatches of 2020. The expectation for this game has been developing throughout recent years and CD Projekt Red has at long last conveyed it. The players get to jump into this never before seen Open World, Action-RPG. Here they will have numerous missions to do in the Night City and furthermore play out their own journey as indicated by their decisions. So, if you have been wondering about the Cyberpunk 2077 Breach Protocol Solver, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the Cyberpunk 2077 Breach Protocol Solver?

Many players are trying to understand the Breach Protocol Solver. This is a cool protocol that makes Cyberpunk 2077 hacking easier in the game. As we all know that the sequences in the RPG are generated randomly. The Breach Protocol Solver is an unofficial web app created by Govizlora on GitHub. It is actually called Optical Breacher, and it can be loaded from a browser. Also, the breach program needs access to the camera of your device which helps it to scan the matrix and later provide you with a solution. It is advised that you use the application on your smartphone device rather than your webcam as it becomes easier to scan.

Moreover, the Cyberpunk 2077 Breach Protocol Solver or the Optical Breacher is developed with machine learning technology which helps in finding the puzzle, then solving and hacking it. On the app's GitHub page, Govizlora writes: "The puzzle-solving algorithm is simply brute force."

Nevertheless, many gamers have pointed out that the application needs a few fixes, but it is still better than having no answers to the puzzles. To make the most of the Optical Breacher, grab the "Almost In!" perk in the game to get more time to scan and cross-reference data between your game and phone. The Cyberpunk 2077 is available on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

