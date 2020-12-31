AC Odyssey Blue Eyed Beauty Riddle Solution Explained! Know What To Do

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is the eleventh major installment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Apart from this, the game follows the theme of Greek Folklore with various legends, beasts and riddles. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Blue Eyed Beauty riddle solution. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey Blue Eyed Beauty riddle solution explained

Before you think of completing the quest, you must be aware that you will first have to find the following Ostraka. However, you will easily find it within Aetio's House, which is in the middle of the town in the southern part of the island. The Cradle of Myths tablet will be located inside the house near the front doorway. Once you understand the riddle and complete the mission, you will be rewarded with boosted CRIT Chance while Low Health. Below are the AC Odyssey Blue Eyed Beauty riddle clue and the solution

Blue Eyed Beauty Riddle clue - In the Cradle of Myths, where the lagoon is blue, seek a hole set in stone so I may see you. When the sun blazes brightest, fog will lift, and the Eye will open to behold your gift.

Blue Eyed Beauty riddle solution - Head to the Polydektes Lagoon, on the northeast bay of the island. During the daytime, look for a stone archway that leads to the sea. A pot will be half-buried in the sand underwater nearby.

