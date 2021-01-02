AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Stones Puzzle: How To Solve It & Where To Find?

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes with several mysteries and an interesting storyline. The developers have also made sure that players have enough puzzles and quest to solve in the game. So, they have several interfaces which have a strong connection to the Vikings culture.

While players are busy solving all the quests in the game, many are wondering about AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Standing Stones, where to find and how to solve. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to find AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Standing Stones?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is inspired by the Vikings Culture which is why we have Megaliths and their puzzle solutions. Nevertheless, a player can find the AC Valhall Aveberie Megaliths stones by going to the west direction of the Wincestre area in Hamtunscire. Once there, head to the location shown on the map below and you will find the stones.

After reaching the point, you need to head to the centre of the stones to spot the symbol stone. Now, just interact with the stones to hear Brendan of Clonfert speak. Then, make a note of the symbol and recreate by solving the puzzle. Make sure you know that before you come to Hamtunscire, the minimum power level required is 340, and if you go there prior to reaching this point, you may encounter overpowered enemies.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Standing Stones puzzle?

To solve the Aveberie Megaliths stones puzzle, you need to climb the highest pillar that can be seen behind the symbol stone. Once you are on the top of the pillar, you need to look at the cluster of stones due east. Now, adjust the screen and try to line up/ recreate the symbol, as per how you have noted before. As soon as you line up the symbol perfectly, hold that position for a few seconds until it registers, which will then complete the puzzle.

Players who complete the Aveberie Megaliths puzzle will receive XP and +1 Hamtunscire Mysteries. This task is just a part of your general completion, and this all the rewards that you get for completing this puzzle at this AC Valhalla Aveberie Megaliths Standing Stones site.

