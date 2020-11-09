How To Get Gaya Ticket In Google Pay? Learn Everything Here!

Alphabet-owned UPI payments app called Google Pay is one of the leading payments apps in India. According to the recent data by Gadgets360, Google stands as the second most used UPI app after PhonePe. Nevertheless, the organisation has been offering several rewards, offers and more to provide its users with something more, and this time it has brought an easy means to acquire rare tickets via payments on the payments app. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "how to get Gaya ticket in Google Pay?" If you have been wondering about the Go India Gaya ticket, then do not worry, here is all you need to need to know about it.

How to get Gaya Ticket in Google Pay?

To get Go India Gaya Ticket, open the Google Play App in Latest Version (update the app).

Now, scroll and click on the Go India Logo

Then, move on to the Next Page

Here, you will find all your Collected Tickets via payments

If you have none, you will also be able to see several Options to Earn Tickets in Google Pay app.

Pay to Google Pay QR’s in Shops or Online Merchant

Today We Are Going Know to Make Payment QR Transaction & Earn Gaya Tickers

Steps to get Go India Gaya Tickets

At first, open the Google-Pay Home Page

Go to the New Payment option in the app and click on it

Now, all you have to do is click on the UPI ID or QR option

Then, select 'Open QR Scanner' to make the payment

You will now be enabled to scan the Shop Google Pay QR Code presented by the person.

However, to earn tickets, users will have to make Payment of Rs 30 or more

Users will have to make 3 different transactions to 3 different merchants on their QR codes

Users will earn 3 tickets in this way.

Once you have earned it, just 'Open All'.

If you are lucky enough, you will earn Go India Gaya Ticket amongst the 3 tickets. Do this daily to earn rare tickets from Google Pay app

