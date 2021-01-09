Genshin Impact Summit Shaper: Check Out This 5 Star Genshin Impact Sword

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. One of the things players have inquired about is the Genshin Impact Summit Shaper.

Genshin Impact Summit Shaper

The Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact is a powerful rare sword that players can get. The weapons in the game are very important as they increase the amount of damage a character can inflict on their foes. Having the rarest and strongest weapons is advisable for the players if they wish to stay ahead of the pack.

The Summit Shaper is a 5 Star Rarity Sword that can be earned through the Gacha system of the game, it is one of the best weapons from the Liyue series. The weapon is a mixture of black and gold, making it look lethal and royal at the same time. The description of the Summit Shaper reads: “A symbol of a legendary pact, this sharp blade once cut off the peak of a mountain.” The Summit Shaper will allow the players to cut through their foes with ease. Here are the stats for the Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact:

Base Attack at Level 1: 46 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Rarity: 5 Star

Black Sword in Genshin Impact

The Black Sword is a classy looking, lethal weapon. This sword stands at the number 5 position on the sword tier list in Genshin Impact. The description for the Black Sword reads, “A pitch-black longsword that thirsts for violence and conflict. It is said that this weapon can cause its user to become drunk on the red wine of slaughter.” Check out the stats for the Black Sword in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 42 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Crit Rate increases at 6.0%

Rarity: 4-star

Albedo Voice Actor in Genshin Impact

Albedo is one of the new main characters in Genshin Impact. This character has been added to the game in the Dragonspine expansion of the game. He is a new character but is already referred to as a legendary alchemist wielding a sword and power of Geo. Albedo has been voice acted by Khoi Dao. This voice actor trended a lot in the middle because they took 37 takes to say the word ‘brushstrokes’.

