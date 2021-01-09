WoW Patch Notes Fix Issues With NPCs, Dungeons, Items And Rewards

World of Warcraft developer has released a new hotfix patch update that addresses various issues that were plaguing both the WoW Classic and Shadowlands expansion. Blizzard Entertainment has also confirmed that some of the changes arriving with the latest WoW update will get into effect immediately after installing the latest version of the game, while other changes will be implemented later on. Let's quickly walk you through everything that is coming with the new WoW patch notes.

WoW patch notes today

Here's a look at the official WoW patch notes:

Classes

Warrior An issue that would cause the Condemn (Venthyr Ability) to display incorrectly as Execute when switching into a talent specialization with the Massacre talent chosen has been fixed.



Covenants

Kyrian An issue where users would not be able to see Forgelite Prime Mikanikos during the quest "A Partner for Eternity" has been fixed. An issue where users could not be able to see enemies during the quest "Compassion, Blade of Humility" has been fixed.

Night Fae An issue with the size of the Podtender (Dreamweaver Soulbind) nameplate, when engaged in combat with the enemy players has been fixed.

Venthyr [With regional restarts] The Ember Court scenario lockout now occurs when Stage 1 ends or the first surprise event is triggered, whichever occurs first (was at the start of the scenario).



Creatures and NPCs

Soured-Flesh Growth is now immune to Control Undead.

Dungeons and Raids

De Other SideThe Manastorms Resolved an issue where the Millhouse and Millificent Manastorm would forget how to fight like the devious masterminds they are.



Items and Rewards

The frequency of the dialogue from the Battlecry of Krexus toy has been reduced.

The Rapier of the Fearless treasure will now respawn more often.

Fixed a number of issues with receiving the pet Dal.

Player versus Player

Players will now drop PvP flags and Orbs of Power if their Podtender (Dreamweaver Soulbind) is triggered.

Professions

Reaching Rank 2 of a Legendary specialized armour or jewellery recipe no longer removes the recipe from Favourites and it can once again be favourited.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

A rare issue that could cause Empowered floor guardians to evade permanently has been fixed.

An issue where the Twisting Corridors reward list would appear duplicated on the Layer selection screen has been fixed.

Enemies Maw of the Maw's health and damage lowered by 10%. Maw of the Maw’s Devour Obleron Armaments cooldown increased to 10 seconds (was 5 seconds) and no longer affects the increased maximum health Anima Power, Obleron Endurance. Maw of the Maw will still return all Obleron Armaments upon leaving combat or dying.



World Quests

An issue has been fixed with players unintentionally entering the Necrotic Wake dungeon during the world quest "Air Supremacy."

Image credits: Blizzard Entertainment