AC Valhalla Black Shuck: Learn About This Legendary Beast In The Game

AC Valhalla is a massive game, just finishing the intro of the game takes the players hours. The game creates a new world for the players to dive in. This world has many activities, quests, side quests and a lot more things to do. Players can either dive into the campaign and start doing missions straight away or wander off and take in the breath-taking beauty of the game. The player has complete freedom to be the Viking they want to be in the game. Many have asked, what’s AC Valhalla Black Shuck?

AC Valhalla Black Shuck

The Black Shuck in AC Valhalla is one of the many legendary beasts that the players will encounter in the game. Defeating these beats can be difficult as they are a lot stronger and more ferocious than other enemies. The Black Shuck in this situation is a huge wolf-like dog that players will encounter once they reach their location.

The Black Shuck charges at the player in order to bite them and deal some heavy damage. The players need to be quick on their feet to dodge and block the devastating attacks of this beast. The players should plan out their moves and tactics before confronting this daunting foe.

The players should use their bow and arrow to scope this legendary animal and learn its weak points. After discovering these weak points, the players should attack them to bring the animal’s stun bar down. When the stunning bar completely depletes, the Black Shuck will be open to heavier damage by the player’s attacks. The reward for beating this beast is a trophy, which is the Black Shuck’s head itself.

AC Valhalla How to beat Fenrir

When players have finished the Jotunheim Saga, players will need to come back and talk to Tyr. After this conversation, they will be pushed into a battle against the legendary Fenrir. This is a very difficult foe to defeat and players will have to bring their A-Game to defeat this foe. Here’s how players can defeat AC Valhalla Fenrir:

When the players are put in the arena to fight against AC Valhalla Fenrir, they should wait and observe before they go charging into the fight

After exploring the area, players will realize that there are a number of healing mushrooms and arrows spread out in the area.

These arrows will be the best way to take on Fenrir in AC Valhalla, as getting up close to fight against this enemy can turn out to be particularly difficult.

When the players will aim with their arrows at Fenrir, they will see the knee caps light up with a green light, these are the weak points of Fenrir and players need to aim at them to knock him down

Every time the player depletes 1/3 of Fenrir’s health, they will get the option to bind him, Binding him 3 times will defeat him.

Defeating AC Valhalla Fenrir will mark the completion of the quest Binding Fate.

