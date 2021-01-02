How To Get Top 9 On Instagram And Where Is Instagram Top 9? Read

As the new year 2021 is upon us, Instagram users have brought back the tradition to show their most liked pictures of the year. Seeing so many users share their most liked pictures on Instagram Stories, a number of people have been wondering how can they get their top 9 pictures of the year. Here is more information regarding the same, read on.

To get your top 9 Instagram posts of the year 2020, you need to take help from a third party app or website. A report in Mashable suggests that Top Nine and Best Nine are the leading websites to calculate which were the top 9 most liked pictures from 2020. There are a couple of more website and apps to do the same, a user can choose according to their liking.

How to get top 9 on Instagram

Firstly, a user needs to choose a website. All websites are quite similar to each other. A report in Mashable states that if one selects a portal that is an app, then they can skip sharing their email.

Reportedly, Top Nine can search both public as well as private accounts. Reportedly, Best Nine can only search public accounts.

Sharing your handle

After selecting a website to get your Top 9 photos from the previous year, a user will have to share their Instagram handle with the portal.

After sharing the handle, a user will have to wait for the web portal to get data from their profile.

Once the website has collected data, it takes some time to process to display the results.

While some websites give the option to simple email the top nine posts upon completion so that the user does not have to sit on the site and wait.

Where is Instagram top 9

Once the process is complete, you will be shown the top nine posts.

You can choose to either share it on your Instagram handle or save it elsewhere.

If you want to share it on isnta, here is what you should do.

The websites that display the results, often generate rectangular Instagram Story and square regular post templates for the user to feature it.

Or a user can simply save the result to their Camera Roll and upload via Instagram like normal posts or stories.

