How To Get UTR Number In Google Pay? Follow Our Guide To Track Your Transactions Easily

UPI payments are one of the top used online payment methods out there today. Google Pay is one of the many applications that provide this service and is quite widely used by people. During these UPI transactions, there can be times wherein a payment between two banks could freeze due to some technical issues. When faced with such a situation a person could take the help of UTR to track the transaction status.

How to get UTR number in Google Pay?

Google Pay is one of the most popular applications used for UPI payments. It can be helpful to know your UTR number in Google Pay to track your transaction status when in a situation where your transaction gets stuck. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get your UTR number in Google Pay.

Open Google Pay application

Scroll to the bottom and tap on 'all transactions' on home screen

Image source: Screen Shot from Google Pay application

Select the transaction that you're facing an issue with

Image source: Screen Shot from Google Pay application

Save the 12-digit unique number under UPI transaction ID (UTR number)

Image source: Screen Shot from Google Pay application

What is UTR number?

UTR number stands for Unique Transaction Reference. It is a number used to identify a particular payment. UTR is helpful in tracking transactions as one UTR number cannot be found in two different transactions; it is unique to every transaction. UTR numbers are generated by banks for every type of financial transaction, whether it be NEFT, RTGS, bank passbooks, online bank statements, or even UPI like in this case.

The motive of UTR

The main motive of the UTR number is to track the status of a transaction. UTR number makes it very easy to track transactions as every transaction has a different UTR number and only this detail is unique to one transaction. Other details could be the same between two transactions, but never the UTR number. This is what makes the UTR number so special and helpful for the users as well as the bank. Some people can get confused while trying to find this number as it won't be mentioned as UTR number. Transaction number, UPI reference ID, Order ID, and Transaction ID are all terms used to represent UTR.

