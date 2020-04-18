How To Join Microsoft Teams Meeting Using Teams App And Web?

MS Teams is a unified communication and collaboration tool from Microsoft which combines persistent workplace chat, video calls, and file storage. The platform offers a number of impressive and valuable video conferencing features and also comes with an ability to share screens and record video calls. Users can easily join MS Teams meeting from their calendar, using a dial-in number and conference ID, or just log in as a guest on the web.

How to join Microsoft Teams meeting from the app?

Step 1: Open the app, go to the Teams meeting invite, and tap Join.

Step 2: Here, you can do either of the following:

You can join Microsoft Teams Meeting by selecting ‘Calendar’ on the left side of the app to join a particular meeting.

Use a dial-in number and the conference ID if you want to call into the meeting.

Step 3: Set the audio and video settings as per your preferences.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Join now’ option.

How to join Microsoft Teams meeting on the web?

You can use this method to join MS Teams meetings when you don’t have the Teams application. Follow these steps to join a Teams meeting on the web:

Step 1: Go to your email invite, and click on Join Microsoft Teams Meeting.

Step 2: A dial-in number and conference ID can also be used from your email to call in.

Here, you can do either of the following:

You can download the Microsoft Teams app from the Windows app – Microsoft Store, or

Join a Microsoft Teams meeting on the web using the web option.

Step 3: If you choose to join the call using the web option, you will be asked to enter your name and proceed using the ‘Join now’ option. However, if you already have a Microsoft Teams account, you can select ‘sign in’ which will allow you to view the meeting chat and other details.

Step 4: Set the audio and video settings as per your preferences.

Step 5: Now based on your meeting settings, you will be directed to a lobby where attendees should be able to admit you.

