'Netflix Stream Fest Is At Capacity' Message? How To Get Your 2-day Free Streaming

Netflix Stream Fest is on the go in India, and users are going crazy to enjoy free streaming entertainment. This event starts today that is December 5 and will last till tomorrow, December 6, 2020. So, all the users rushed in to enjoy this chance to watch their favourite shows for free. Nevertheless, as soon as people started registering themselves, many users were not able to enter the fest. This is the reason why many people want to know "why is Netflix Stream Fest not working?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Why is Netflix Stream Fest not working?

Netflix is one of the leading streaming service providers around the world. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, TV series and more in distinct genres. This time, Netflix India has come up with an alluring Stream Fest for all the users in the country. However, many are unable to participate in the fest because the organisation has limited the number of entry for the event. This means only a certain number of people can enjoy Netflix for free and rest will have to wait.

Also Read | Netflix shares picture of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' gang jamming, asks 'wrong answers only'

This information was given by the official Twitter handle of Netflix CS where the organisation mentioned that: "To ensure everyone has the best experience, we may limit the number of StreamFest viewers. If you see the message StreamFest is at capacity you can provide your information on http://netflix.com/StreamFest and we'll let you know when you can start enjoying two days of free Netflix *CS". This means if you are receiving the 'StreamFest is at capacity' message on your browser or app, you will have to wait for the portal to notify you.

To ensure everyone has the best experience, we may limit the number of StreamFest viewers. if you see the message StreamFest is at capacity you can provide your information on https://t.co/hTzsbK150B and we'll let you know when you can start enjoying two days of free Netflix *CS — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) December 5, 2020

Also Read | Ross Geller from 'FRIENDS' gets 'Mismatched' by Netflix India in a hilarious post

But, what if the fest ends before the other users are notified? The streaming portal's support website reads: "Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you may see the message 'StreamFest is at capacity'. You can give us your email ID or phone number at netflix.com/StreamFest and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix." So, this means that every aspirant is eligible for two days of free Netflix and they will be notified whenever the streamer is ready to give them a chance. For now, you can go the link given above to apply for free Netflix and chill until you are notified.

Hey there, once you sign up for Streamfest we will notify you sometime within about the next week so you can start your free 2 days. More info here https://t.co/0z0IkatqiV *CS — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) December 5, 2020

Also Read | 'Sex Education' season 3 first look pictures shared by Netflix on social media; See here

Also Read | Who is Alien Worlds' narrator? All about the four part Netflix sci-fi series