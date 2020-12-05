Netflix's Stream Fest: Here Is A Watchlist Of 5 Classic Movies To Binge On The Weekend

Streaming giant Netflix has managed to keep its users entertained during the lockdown with its new and varied content. In what comes as a surprise, Netflix has treated its users and giving a chance for its non-users to experience the thrill of binging this weekend as Netflix is going to be free for two days straight. On the occasion of Netflix's Stream Fest, here are five classic movies that one should watch over the weekend. Read to know.

5 classic movies to watch over the weekend for Netflix's Stream Fest

Netflix is giving an opportunity for its non-users to go a binging spree this weekend. Netflix's Stream Fest is on for December 5 and 6. To make the most of this, here are five classic movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

1. Pride And Prejudice

This movie is the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel that goes by the same name. It revolves around two people who belong to a different class of society but end up falling in love. But they do not want to go ahead with their relationship because they have already preconceived notions about one another. This is one of the best movies on Netflix.

2. The Godfather

This movie is the adaptation of the novel written by Mario Puzo. This gangster movie revolves around the Corleone family and their strained relationships with other gangster families. The movie exciting and keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats. This is one of the best movies on Netflix.

3. Basic Instinct

This movie is an erotic thriller that stars Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas in lead roles. It revolves around a detective who is sniffing around for the murder of a man. He doubts that the dead man’s girlfriend is involved with the crime but the tables turn when he falls in love with her.

4. Sense And Sensibility

This movie is the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel that goes by the same name. The movie revolves around three sisters who are left to fend for themselves after their father’s death. The responsibility of their house and future falls on the shoulders of the eldest daughter who is also dealing with a series of heartbreaks.

5. Top Gun

This movie stars Tom Cruise in the lead role. It revolves around a pilot called Maverick who loses his friend and is given second chance to redeem himself. As he goes on the journey, he falls in love with his civilian instructor. This is one of the best movies on Netflix.

Image courtesy- @thegodfathermovie and @prideandprejudice05 Instagram

