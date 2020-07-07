How To Make A Video On Roposo? Step By Step Explanation And Other Details Inside

Quick links:
The Indian Government imposed an interim ban on 59 Chinese apps as there were reports that certain Chinese apps were invading the privacy of Indian users. Apps like TikTok, Likee, Helo and others were banned which were very popular among users. Several similar Indian apps have emerged after that, and netizens have been searching ‘how to use Roposo app’ and ‘how to make a video on Roposo’.
Read Also | Roposo App Is From Which Country? Details About This TikTok Alternative
The Roposo App is an India-based social media platform which enables its users to create and share videos and content. The app is reportedly designed as a counter for Chinese apps like TikTok. Roposo was launched in the year 2014 and is available in several languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya and Assamese.
Read Also | What Is Roposo App? Know How the TikTok Alternative Works
Roposo was created in the year 2014. It is an Indian company that released the latest version of the app on June 10th, 2020. The application is available on iOS and Android versions. Roposo has been created by three IIT Delhi alumni namely Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank.
Read Also | Charu Asopa's Social Media Post Hints Towards Problem In Her Marriage With Rajeev Sen?
Read Also | Jugal Hansraj And Family Apt For 'Masoom' Sequel Cast, Teases Shekhar Kapur