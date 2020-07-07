How To Make A Video On Roposo? Step By Step Explanation And Other Details Inside

The Indian Government imposed an interim ban on 59 Chinese apps as there were reports that certain Chinese apps were invading the privacy of Indian users. Apps like TikTok, Likee, Helo and others were banned which were very popular among users. Several similar Indian apps have emerged after that, and netizens have been searching ‘how to use Roposo app’ and ‘how to make a video on Roposo’.

What is Roposo App?

The Roposo App is an India-based social media platform which enables its users to create and share videos and content. The app is reportedly designed as a counter for Chinese apps like TikTok. Roposo was launched in the year 2014 and is available in several languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya and Assamese.

How To Make a Video on Roposo

Open the app

To make a video, click on the bottom right corner on the icon of a camera.

The front camera will open. You can shoot video on the rearview camera as well by clicking on the flip icon on the top right corner.

You can add audio in the video as well. To do that, click on the audio icon, which looks like the musical note on the bottom of the screen.

You will get to choose from numerous songs, dialogues, audio files, etc.

Moreover, you can choose to add effects, change recording speed and use beauty filters while shooting the video.

Another interesting feature of the app is that you can collaborate or ‘mix and match’ with other videos.

To use this function, you have to go to the other user’s video. There, on the bottom right you shall see an icon of ‘collab’. After that, you will see two options: use music and mix & match.

These options will enable you to either use the music of the video or use the video in a collage with your video.

Another interesting feature of the app is that you can shoot videos in parts, delete the parts that you do not like, just like users did on TikTok app.

You can even add effects, text, filters to the video.

Roposo App origin country

Roposo was created in the year 2014. It is an Indian company that released the latest version of the app on June 10th, 2020. The application is available on iOS and Android versions. Roposo has been created by three IIT Delhi alumni namely Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank.

