What Is Roposo App? Know How the TikTok Alternative Works

Many short video social media platforms have emerged recently after the Home Ministry of India declared a ban on 59 Chinese apps due to the on-going border tensions between India and China. Many popular short video applications such as Tiktok, Likee, Helo and more have been banned and the users of these entertainment apps have been looking for an Indian alternative.

However, many apps such as Mitron App, Tik Kik and now Roposo have been launched with a similar user interface having some incredible content. The Roposo app is innovative and it enables a user to make short videos and earn followers for their content. Users can get likes and find themselves getting famous on the search column of the app. However, numerous Indian users have been wondering "What is Roposo app?" and "How does Roposo app work?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

What is Roposo App?

Credit ~ Play Store

The Roposo app is a free India-based social media platform designed for people to replace Chinese apps like TikTok. The Roposo app is reportedly have been launched in the year 2014 and it provides users with content that they find very intriguing. The app features numerous channels that are designed to provide users with contents on a specific topic such as Comedy and more. The seamless interface is an add-on for users to create and edit videos creatively using their extensive list of filters.

You can use Roposo app in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya and Assamese. The channels at the Roposo app are named creatively like Haha TV, Bhakti, Look Good-Feel Good, and more. These channels cater to specific topics so that people can enjoy the content they want to see.

However, many users have been complaining about some app glitches like it does not allows them to watch videos in multiple languages and they have to choose a single language to enjoy videos on them. Also, users have been finding it difficult to get popular as the videos posted by them only incur few views and they had to share the videos to gain viewership on their content. Currently, the Roposo app has 50 million downloads and 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, as of the time of writing this article

How does Roposo App work?

Roposo App can be used easily and more effectively with its features offering you to choose the language and the topic of the content. Once you open the application, go on the search page and there you would find several options for choosing the language of your choice, the topic i.e. comedy (Haha TV), food (Hungry TV), spiritual (Bhakti) and more. Once you have chosen the type of content you want to see, you'll be redirected to the most popular content in the app. One can also post videos by clicking on the video button. You can choose the content you want to create and add some of the many effects and filters. Then, once you have finished recording your video, tap on Publish after choosing the selective content section (such as Haha TV). Roposo App has many channels like the Celebration Channel, Hungry Tv, Gabru, City Report, Punjabi Way, Digi TV, Nation Speaks, Wow Channel, Discover People, Filmistaan, Creative Space, Beats, and Look Good Feel Good Channel.

