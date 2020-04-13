Snapchat Egg Hunt Leaderboard: How To Check Your Ranking Among Friends And Globally?

Snapchat has introduced a digital egg hunt during the Easter weekend for people who are stuck indoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. it is a Snap Map-based game for the Snapchat community that encourages them to track down virtual eggs that are hidden across world-famous landmarks within the app's location-tracking Snap Map feature.

How to play Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt?

To play the Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt on your smartphone, simply open the Snapchat app and swipe down on the Camera screen to access the Snap Map. Now, search for near world-famous landmarks all over the world to find these eggs. As you find the eggs, you can click on them to add them to your basket. As you continue to collect the eggs, your total scores will be tallied in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Snapchat Egg Hunt leaderboard

Once you are done collecting eggs, you can click on the score button on the Snap Map or Egg Hunt Lens to view the leaderboard. This will show you where you rank amongst your friends and fellow Snapchat users globally; however, you don't get any prizes or rewards for leading the scores. Here's a look at how the leaderboard displays your ranking:

Snapchat has also added a Ghost Mode for users who do not wish to appear on the leaderboard while hiding their egg hunting activity from friends. The feature can be enabled from the Snap Map under Settings.

How to win Snapchat Egg Hunt?

There are certain hotspots on the map that offer a lot of Easter eggs to help tally your score without having to spend much time playing the game. Armenia, France, Luxemburg, and the regions between Colombia and Mexico are some of the locations that are known to have tons of Easter eggs. Also, when you are low on scores, you can search for a basket on the map that will get you an egg candy machine to distribute more eggs.

The Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt ends on April 12 at midnight EDT.

Image credits: Snapchat