How To Share IGTV Video On Instagram Story? Here's An Easy Guide With Screenshots

Instagram is amongst the most popular social media app around the world that allows users to share videos, photos, stories and more. Many users including celebrities have found themselves hooked to this social platform. Nowadays people make creative IGTV videos to share their creativity. During the lockdown, this has included videos based on painting, makeup tutorials, cooking tutorials, funny videos and more.

When people share IGTV videos on stories, it helps the creators to gain exposure and more views. If you want to share your IGTV videos on your Instagram story, do not worry. The process is simple and here is a step by step guide.

How to share IGTV video on Instagram story

Go to the IGTV video you want to share on your Instagram story

Now, open the IGTV video that you want to share and allow it to stream.

Tap on the Arrow button on the bottom of the app screen.

On the share window, tap on "Add video to your story". A user can also add text, stickers, gifs or filters before sharing the IGTV video.

Once you are ready to share it, tap Send To and click on all the people you want to send personally.

Then tap on "Your Story", tap "Share".

Once the video is shared to your story, your viewers will be able to tap on it to watch it on IGTV.

Use this method to share and promote IGTV videos that you like and help your followers find such incredible content as well. Sharing IGTV videos has been made simpler now. There is no need to share the link or screenshot and then ask others to swipe up to watch the content. Sharing IG videos through this method also gives the viewers a small preview of the contents of the video before they tap and view the complete video.

