Here's A Detailed Guide To Share Instagram Profile Link On WhatsApp

In the age of digital media, Instagram continues to be a popular social networking platform all over the world. With over one billion downloads, the popularity of Instagram has never been more. From promoting your existing business to kick starting a new business altogether, the photo-sharing platform has been widely used for several different purposes.

If you are wondering how to share Instagram profile link on WhatsApp, we’ll try to answer your queries.

Sharing Instagram profile link

With every new update, Instagram – which has been acquired by Facebook, Inc. – has tweaked a whole lot of bugs while adding new features at the same time. One of the key features the application provides is linking your profile to Facebook and sharing the same on a different platform.

Here’s how to share any Instagram profile link on WhatsApp

Unfortunately, you still can’t find your own Instagram profile link on the application. However, you can share other Instagram profile links using the mobile application. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Instagram on your Android or iOS device. Use the search option to type in the username of the profile you want to share. Once your desired Instagram profile is displayed, click the three-button icon on the top-right corner of the application. A dialogue box will open with 'Copy Profile URL' as one of the options. Once you click on it, your device will save the Instagram profile link in its clipboard. (Make sure you save the link for future use). You can head to WhatsApp and share the link by opening any contact and long-pressing the message box to paste the link.

How to Share Your own Instagram profile link on WhatsApp?

To share your own profile link, you can use your phone or any other device to open Instagram through any browser. For demonstration purpose, we’ll use Chrome.

Simply open the web browser and head for Instagram’s official website. Type in your username and password to log in. Once logged in, you can head to your Instagram profile by clicking on the icon on the top right corner of the page. The newly loaded page should consist of a new URL in the format: Instagram.com/username. Copy the said URL and make sure you save it in a clipboard. This is your Instagram profile link. You can share this link with any contact or group on WhatsApp to share your Instagram profile. The same link can be used to share your profile via any other messenger application.

Instagram sharing features: Sharing photos or videos

You can use a similar method to obtain links of any of your particular post and share it on other platforms.

Just head to any post of your choice and click on the 'three-button' icon. A dialogue box with 'Share to' option should pop up. Click on it and choose your platform of choice.

While sharing your profile link on WhatsApp may sound a bit tedious, doing the same on an application like Facebook is hassle-free. You can link your Instagram and Facebook profiles to one another directly using the application or alternatively the browser.

To link your Instagram and Facebook accounts, head to your profile and tap on the icon located at the top right corner on the application. Head to Settings. Tap on Accounts, followed by Linked Accounts. You’ll find the option to link your Instagram to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Ameba and OK.ru. Once you click on your preferred choice eg. Facebook, you can enter your login credentials to link both the profiles to each other.

Linking your Instagram account to Facebook or any other application will help you to share photos and videos directly from Instagram to various platforms. You can also link multiple Instagram accounts to your Facebook profile.

