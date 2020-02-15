Here's A Detailed Guide To Share Instagram Profile Link On WhatsApp

In the age of digital media, Instagram continues to be a popular social networking platform all over the world. With over one billion downloads, the popularity of Instagram has never been more. From promoting your existing business to kick starting a new business altogether, the photo-sharing platform has been widely used for several different purposes.
If you are wondering how to share Instagram profile link on WhatsApp, we’ll try to answer your queries.
With every new update, Instagram – which has been acquired by Facebook, Inc. – has tweaked a whole lot of bugs while adding new features at the same time. One of the key features the application provides is linking your profile to Facebook and sharing the same on a different platform.
Unfortunately, you still can’t find your own Instagram profile link on the application. However, you can share other Instagram profile links using the mobile application. Here’s how you can do it:
To share your own profile link, you can use your phone or any other device to open Instagram through any browser. For demonstration purpose, we’ll use Chrome.
You can use a similar method to obtain links of any of your particular post and share it on other platforms.
While sharing your profile link on WhatsApp may sound a bit tedious, doing the same on an application like Facebook is hassle-free. You can link your Instagram and Facebook profiles to one another directly using the application or alternatively the browser.
Linking your Instagram account to Facebook or any other application will help you to share photos and videos directly from Instagram to various platforms. You can also link multiple Instagram accounts to your Facebook profile.
