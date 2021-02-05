Nokia 5.4 Release Date Leaked; Know Price In India, Specs And More

One of the much-awaited smartphones, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4 are going to be launch soon this month. The Nokia 5.4 will have a quad rear camera set-up and a Rear fingerprint sensor. The leaks suggest that HMD has a release date and it may launch the phones on the same day. That is the reason why many fans are wondering about Nokia 5.4 release date, price in India, specs and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is everything all you need to know.

Nokia 5.4 release date (Leaks)

Nokia 5.4 is said to be a budget smartphone, and the organisation is trying to refresh its sub-Rs 20,000 portfolios in India. As per a report by Gizmochina, alongside the Nokia 3.4, the Nokia 5.4 may be launched in India on February 10, 2021. The tech enthusiasts are taking this leak seriously because HMD has been teasing the launch of Nokia 3.4 on Twitter for quite a long time. Nevertheless, this is still a leak and not a piece of confirmed information about the release date.

Nokia 5.4 price in India (Expected)

Nokia 5.4 with 6 GB RAM ad 128 GB storage was launched in the US market at the price tag of $250. So, one can expect Nokia 5.4 price in India to be around Rs 18,000 (as per the exchange rate) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

Nokia 5.4 Specs

Colours: Blue, Purple

RAM - 5 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-core

Operating System - Android v10 (Q) with stock Android

Rear Camera - 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera - 16 MP

Battery - 4000 mAh

Display - 6.39 inches punch-hole Bezel-less display

Screen Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect Ratio - 20:9

Screen Protection - Corning Gorilla Glass v3

Internal Memory - 128 GB

Expandable Memory - Up to 512 GB

Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone

Fingerprint Sensor Position - Rear

Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

