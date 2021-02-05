Epic Games Store Gives 'Metro Last Light Redux' & 'For The King' For Free; Know Details

Epic Games is known for its extensive list of games listed on its online store. However, you will be amazed to know that the developer is well-known for giving free games every week on its website. To take benefit of this, sign up for an Epic Games Store account, and claim your free game each week through the store. Nevertheless, currently, the store is offering Metro Last Light Redux and For The King as free games till February 11, 2021. If you are wondering about Epic Games free games this week, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Epic Games free games this week

Epic Games Store is following up with its free games every week ritual, and players have been enjoying the free run of various games on the developer's portal. Nevertheless, this time two of the popular games, Metro Last Light Redux and For The King will be available for free download until February 11, 2021, because later a new one will take over, and that is Halcycon 6. Halcyon 6 will be available for free on Epic games store from February 11 to February 18.

According to the official site of Epic Games, players will be able to enjoy Metro Last Light Redux and For The King through the weekly free offering from the portal. The first two games are available from February 5, 2021, until February 11, 2021. Many players are actually waiting for this moment far too eagerly. Below is more about the Epic Games free games.

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro: Last Light is a remastered version of the sequel to Metro 2033, and the events of the game are co-related to the previous one. However, the story of the game takes place a year after the events of Metro 2033.

For The King

For the King is a strategy-based combat game with several roguelike elements. It is a multiplayer game, but you can play it in single-player with two AI companions, co-op with one AI companion, or with two other friends.

Halcyon 6

Halcyon 6 is a space strategy RPG. In this game, players get to enjoy some important roles like base building, tactical combat and crew management.

