How To Turn Off Vanish Mode On Facebook? Step By Step Explanation

Facebook recently launched several new features to improve the user experience and make the social media app more fun and interactive. The Vanish Mode allows users to send self-deleting messages on the app, and the sender gets to choose for how long the message will stay in the chatbox of the sender and receiver. However, a lot of netizens have been wondering how to turn off vanish mode on Facebook, read on to know.

How to turn on vanish mode on Facebook?

Open Facebook Messenger

Tap the icon that looks like a pencil inside a square. It is present at the top right-hand corner of the app.

You can select a user's name to send a message.

Swipe up on the screen to turn on the Vanish Mode on the Facebook Messenger.

Send message

How to turn off Vanish Mode on Facebook?

To turn off Vanish Mode on Facebook, simply swipe up the screen on a users message screen.

Send a message to a user.

The above step works only when the Vanish Mode is turned on.

If the Vanish Mode on messenger is not enabled, then one must not need to turn it off.

What is Vanish Mode?

Vanish Mode on Facebook is a feature which enables users to send messages that will delete automatically once it has been read by the recipient. The feature allows users to have secret conversations as the message get self-deleted after the other user has read the messages. The feature was launched on the Facebook social media app back in September and now has been introduced to the Instagram app as well.

What does Vanish Mode do?

In the Vanish Mode, users can choose and select exactly for how long do they want the reader to have the message in their chat box. This ensures that the message will not stay longer than the stipulated time and the sender of the message shall get to decide the time ensuring secrecy. A recipient can see for how long will the message will be available by seeing a timer or a clock ticking at a corner of the message.

Facebook is not the first social media platform to have introduced auto-deleting messages on their apps. The auto delete messages have always an essential feature of Snapchat. The vanishing messages were also introduced in Instagram where users could choose to send in messages only for a certain time.

