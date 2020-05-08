How To Untag Yourself On Instagram? Learn In Easy Steps Here

Instagram is amongst the most popular social media app around the world that allows users to share videos, photos, stories and more. Many users including celebrities have found themselves hooked to this social platform. The most intriguing feature of Facebook-owned Instagram is that it allows users to tag friends and family on their post easily and effectively. To tag your friends you just have to type the username or the name used on their Insta ID and it will tag them on your photos easily. The tagged friends of the user's recent post will get the notification of getting tagged on their post. This helps the followers to understand who all are there in the picture posted on this social platform. However, many people get tagged randomly on different posts where they are not there and they wish to untag themselves. If you are wondering how to untag yourself on Instagram, here is a step by step process.

How to untag yourself on Instagram?

To remove yourself from a photo or video someone tagged you in:

Tap the photo or video.

Tap your username.

Tap Remove Me From Post.

Tap Remove.

How to tag people in your photos or videos on Instagram?

After you have selected a photo or video and added effects and filters, tap Tag People from the Share screen.

Tap on someone in the photo.

Start entering their name or username and select them from the dropdown menu.

Tap on 'Done' to complete tagging the photo.

How to add people to a photo or video you have already shared?

Go to the photo or video.

Tap on the three-dots above the photo or video.

Tap Edit on the option.

Tap 'Tag People', then tap on someone in the photo.

Start entering their name or username and select them from the dropdown menu.

Tap on Done to confirm the tagging.

