How To Untag Yourself On Instagram? Learn In Easy Steps Here

Quick links:
Instagram is amongst the most popular social media app around the world that allows users to share videos, photos, stories and more. Many users including celebrities have found themselves hooked to this social platform. The most intriguing feature of Facebook-owned Instagram is that it allows users to tag friends and family on their post easily and effectively. To tag your friends you just have to type the username or the name used on their Insta ID and it will tag them on your photos easily. The tagged friends of the user's recent post will get the notification of getting tagged on their post. This helps the followers to understand who all are there in the picture posted on this social platform. However, many people get tagged randomly on different posts where they are not there and they wish to untag themselves. If you are wondering how to untag yourself on Instagram, here is a step by step process.
To remove yourself from a photo or video someone tagged you in:
Also Read | Instagram influencer famous for huge painted eyebrows shares ‘unrecognizable’ picture
Also Read | Why are Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs going 'Ulta' on Instagram today?
Also Read | Instagram not showing all posts: Why is Instagram showing only 18 posts? Here's the answer
Also Read | How To Share IGTV Video On Instagram Story? Here's An Easy Guide With Screenshots