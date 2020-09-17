How To Use Picture-in-Picture In IOS 14; Follow The Step-by-step Guide

Apple’s Time Flies event was the highlight of this month. Apple came through with quite a few software and hardware upgrades. iPad Air 4, the iPad 8th Generation, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch SE were the hardware upgrades. iOS 14, iPad OS 14, WatchOS 7, and TVOS 14 were the software upgrades showcased by Apple. iOS 14 was one of the most anticipated software upgrades. iOS 14 comes with a neat set of features and one of the most awaited features, Picture-in-picture has finally made its way to the iPhone.
This has been one of the most awaited features in iOS 14. This feature had been made available in iPadOS long ago, but never made its way to iPhones. This functionality helps a lot with multi-tasking. Users do not have to stop watching the video while switching applications; the video will just take a smaller portion of the screen and run in the background while the user is performing other tasks. This feature will also extend to facetime calls, therefore, the individuals are not going to need to pause facetime calls again.
iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:
