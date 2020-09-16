Apple IPad Air 4 Release Date, Price, Features, And More Details

Apple’s Time Flies event was a major success. The iPad Air 4 and the 8th generation iPad received much-needed upgrades this year, bringing them a tad closer to the iPad Pro series. Read on to know iPad Air 4 features, release date and price.

iPad Air 4 price and iPad Air 4 release date

Apple provided fans with pricing for its newest mid-range generation iPad, the iPad Air 4. The iPad Air 4 price for the variants are as follows:

iPad Air 4 64 GB: $599

iPad Air 4 64 GB LTE: $729

iPad Air 4 256 GB: $749

iPad Air 4 256GB LTE: $ 879

Apple hasn’t provided an official iPad Air 4 release date but has mentioned that it will be available for purchase sometime next month, i.e. October 2020.

Image source: screenshot from Apple.com

What's under the hood for the iPad Air 4?

Apple always had their iPhones that would boast the year’s new chipset, but this time around the iPad Air 4 was the device that was released with the newest chipset as the iPhones weren’t a part of the event. iPad Air 4 is being shipped with a 5nm A14 Bionic chipset and this is the most powerful Apple chipset to date, making it the fastest Apple tablet out there. The chipset has a 16-core neural engine which boosts the capability of machine-learning and gets the device a step closer to Apple’s work towards Artificial Intelligence.

iPad Air 4 also boasts a 30% increase in performance graphics wise. The battery capacity hasn’t been revealed, but Apple is never known to reveal these details, it is thanks to the inquisitive fans that the general public is made aware of the battery capacity and hopefully the case will same this year too.

What's on the outside of the iPad Air 4?

The iPad Air 4 has a beautiful, flat edge, bezel-less display that makes it look quite similar to the iPad Pro. It has a 10.9-inch screen real estate which uses Apple’s Liquid Retina display technology. The resolution stands at 2360 x 1640 and the display features Apple’s True Tone feature too.

The iPad Air 4 does come with Touch ID, but it has been moved from its traditional place as the home button has been removed from the latest device. The new Touch ID has been housed in the side button of the iPad Air 4 and this is the first device to feature a fingerprint sensor in the side button for Apple.

The iPad Air 4 is also shipped with a USB-C port which will feature faster charging and data transfers. The Magic Keyboard and the second generation Apple pencil are the main accessories for the device.

Promo image source: Screenshot from Apple.com